Feb 21 Leroey Seafood Group executives made the following statements during the company's fourth-quarter earnings presentation on Tuesday:

* CEO Henning Beltestad: expects significant variations in price of salmon

* CEO: Current high salmon prices trigger some resistance among customers

* CFO Sjur Malm: expects 2017 production cost per kilo of salmon to be in line with 2016

* CFO: Board wants gradual increase of dividends (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)