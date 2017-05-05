Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Les Moulins De La Concorde Ltee:
* 9-months ended March 2017 profit before taxation of 82.4 million rupees versus 129 million rupees year ago
* 9-month turnover of 1.39 billion rupees versus 1.64 billion rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2p3Oc53 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.