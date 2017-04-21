UK police make 11th arrest over Manchester bomb attack
LONDON, May 26 British police on Friday arrested a man in connection with this week's suicide attack on a concert in Manchester, taking the total number of arrests since the bombing to 11.
April 21 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing
* Says in revised 2016 report that company expects LeEco Big Screen Ecosystem unit to return to net profit in 2017
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oa6Aci
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, May 26 British police on Friday arrested a man in connection with this week's suicide attack on a concert in Manchester, taking the total number of arrests since the bombing to 11.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 26 A total of 34 artificial intelligence startups were acquired in the first quarter of this year, more than twice the amount of activity in the year-ago quarter, according to the research firm CB Insights.