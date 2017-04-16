UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 16 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing
* Says share trade to halt from April 17 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nRDb6B
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)