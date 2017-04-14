BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing :
* Says it plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* In the previous div payment plan, it decided to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing