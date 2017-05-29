BRIEF- O-uccino announces abolition of Internet advertising agency business
* Says it plans to abolish Internet advertising agency business on the last day of August
May 29 GETIN HOLDING SA
* LESZEK CZARNECKI LOWERS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 53.70 PERCENT FROM 57.12 PERCENT FOLLOWING SALE OF CO'S SHARES TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to abolish Internet advertising agency business on the last day of August
* Finbond Group Ltd - declared a gross cash dividend of 7.28 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017