BRIEF-Iraq's Al Manafaa Q1 profit rises
* Q1 gross profit 95.7 million dinars versus 49.9 million dinars year ago
Feb 27 Leucadia National Corp:
* Leucadia National Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.37
* Qtrly net revenues $2.74 billion versus $2.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 gross profit 95.7 million dinars versus 49.9 million dinars year ago
* Says it will sell all shares of unit L-TRADE Co.,LTD to a Tokyo-based limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities, for 100,000 yen in total