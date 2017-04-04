BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
April 4 Leucrotta Exploration Inc:
* Leucrotta announces a significant increase in production and a material extension to the boundaries of company's lower montney turbidite light oil resource play
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc - as a result of tie-in of four wells, Leucrotta has increased production to over 3,000 boepd (25pct oil and ngls)
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc - estimates it will exit 2017 with annualized cash flow of approximately $25 million and net debt of approximately $5 million
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing