April 5 Leucrotta Exploration Inc

* Leucrotta Exploration Inc. announces a strategic montney land acquisition and a $50 million bought deal financing

* Leucrotta Exploration - Deals with public Alberta based oil & gas companies to buy 18.5 net sections of land within Leucrotta's higher confidence mapping area

* Deals for $36 million

* Acquisition will be funded with a portion of proceeds of a $50 million bought deal equity financing

* Leucrotta Exploration-Haywood Securities,National Bank Financial agreed to purchase for resale to public on bought deal basis 20 million shares at $2.25/share