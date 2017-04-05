April 5 Leucrotta Exploration Inc
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc. announces a strategic montney
land acquisition and a $50 million bought deal financing
* Leucrotta Exploration - Deals with public Alberta based
oil & gas companies to buy 18.5 net sections of land within
Leucrotta's higher confidence mapping area
* Deals for $36 million
* Acquisition will be funded with a portion of proceeds of a
$50 million bought deal equity financing
* Leucrotta Exploration-Haywood Securities,National Bank
Financial agreed to purchase for resale to public on bought deal
basis 20 million shares at $2.25/share
