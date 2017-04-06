April 6 Leucrotta Exploration Inc

* Leucrotta Exploration - aggregate gross proceeds from increased common share financing and flow-through share financing will be approximately $80 million

* Leucrotta- will now issue 33.3 million shares at $2.25 per share;1.9 million common shares to be issued on flow-through basis at $2.70 per flow-through share