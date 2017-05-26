BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
May 26 Levi Strauss & Co:
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
* Levi Strauss & Co - restated credit agreement modifies certain terms of existing credit agreement including extending term of agreement to may 2022
* Levi Strauss & Co - restated credit agreement reduces borrowings interest rate from libor plus 125 - 200 basis points to libor plus 125 - 175 basis points
* Levi Strauss & Co - restated credit agreement provides for reduction rate for undrawn availability from 25 - 30 basis points to 20 basis points Source text (bit.ly/2qXBK6t) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.