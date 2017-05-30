May 30 Lexaria Bioscience Corp:
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii
trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid
Enterprises Ltd
* Lexaria Bioscience - LOI for production, sale,
distribution of Ambarii's proprietary sublingual full spectrum
hemp cbd tablets in Japan and South Korea
* Lexaria Bioscience Corp - in addition to revenue generated
from product sales, Ambarii will also receive a royalty on all
sales
* Lexaria Bioscience-under terms, JV unit to manufacture,
supply Ambarii CBD tablets to naturally splendid for exclusive
distribution in Japan, South Korea
* Lexaria Bioscience- JV unit expects Japan and South Korea
markets to contribute to "meaningful revenue growth" in 2017 and
2018
