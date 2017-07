June 30 (Reuters) - LEXIBOOK LINGUISTIC ELECTRONIC SYSTEM SA:

* Fy Operating Loss Eur 2.8 Million Versus Loss of Eur 50,000 Year Ago

* Fy Net Loss Eur 4.0 Million Versus Loss of Eur 0.4 Million Year Ago

* EXPECTS RETURN TO GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY IN 2017/2018