FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals amends collaboration and license agreement
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 1:34 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals amends collaboration and license agreement

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - on july 1, 2017, entered into an amendment to collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GMBH

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - remain eligible to receive an aggregate of $210 million upon achievement of amended clinical development milestones

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - remain eligible to receive up to $220 million upon achievement of specified regulatory milestones

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - remain eligible to receive up to $990 million upon the achievement of specified commercial milestones

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - under amended milestones, eligible to receive up to $110 million upon achievement of 4 milestones

* Lexicon Pharma-pursuant to amendment, co eligible to $100 million upon achievement of milestone based on results of studies in type 2 diabetes patients Source text - bit.ly/2uRPbnA Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.