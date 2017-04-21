April 21 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals-on April 20, units entered into
sixth amendment to loan and security agreement and to other loan
documents with istar lex lender
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals- amendment extends maturity date
of mortgage on our facilities in woodlands, texas from april
2017 to april 2018 - sec filing
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - under amendment mortgage
loan's monthly payment amount and fixed interest rate are each
unchanged
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - amendment provides that co
will maintain liquid assets of at least $50 million
