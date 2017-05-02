BRIEF-UPS and SF Holding to establish joint venture
* Through this agreement parties will leverage their complementary networks, service portfolios, technologies and logistics expertise
May 2 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides a business update
* Q1 loss per share $0.33
* Q1 revenue $18.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - Expects current liquidity, capital resources, expected revenues, will be sufficient to fund operations at least through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 Coppe9r pulled back from the previous session's three-week high on Friday as momentum sparked by a strike at one of the world's biggest copper mines, Indonesia's Grasberg, eased ahead of the long weekend break.