MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Lexion Medical LLC:
* Jury awards $10 million in punitive damages against SurgiQuest, a subsidiary of CONMED Corporation for false advertising in dispute with Lexion Medical
* Jury awarded $2.2 million in lost profit damages and $10 million in punitive damages against SurgiQuest, unit of CONMED Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday