BRIEF-FastOut carries out directed new issue to Bridge 140 AB
DIRECTED NEW ISSUE TO BRIDGE 140 AB IS OF SEK 500,000
May 9 Lextar Electronics Corp :
* Says it repurchases 35 million shares, representing 6.4 percent stake, at T$651.3 million, during the period from March 21 to May 9
JERUSALEM, June 20 State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it successfully completed a firing trial of its long-range artillery weapons (LORA) system, paving the way to signing a number of deals.