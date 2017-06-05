June 5 LGI Homes Inc:

* LGI Homes Inc- ‍home closings for may 2017 totaled 523, up from 432 homes closed in may 2016, representing year-over-year growth of 21.1 pct​

* LGI Homes Inc- ‍as of end of may 2017, company had 72 active selling communities​