BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Lgl Group Inc
* The LGL Group, Inc. reports full year and q4 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 revenue rose 14.6 percent to $5.8 million
* Order backlog improved 19.9% to $10.5 million at December 31, 2016 from $8.8 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.