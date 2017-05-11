May 11 LGL Group Inc-

* The LGL Group Inc reports Q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue rose 18.3 percent to $5.6 million

* Order backlog improved 21% to $10.9 million at march 31, 2017 from $9.0 million at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: