GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
May 11 LGL Group Inc-
* The LGL Group Inc reports Q1 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue rose 18.3 percent to $5.6 million
Order backlog improved 21% to $10.9 million at march 31, 2017 from $9.0 million at march 31, 2016
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account