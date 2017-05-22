BRIEF-Moody's says Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
May 22 LH Financial Group Pcl:
* Anant Asavabhokhin to resign as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: