Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 LHC Group Inc
* LHC Group Inc - On April 1, 2017, co and Keith G. Myers entered into an amended and restated employment agreement - SEC Filing
* LHC Group- Myers to continue to serve as co's CEO,if elected from time to time by co's stockholders to serve on board,continue to serve as chairman of board Source text: [bit.ly/2oEnHSQ] Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)