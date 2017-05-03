BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 LHC Group Inc:
* LHC Group reports first quarter 2017 EPS of $0.53 on revenue of $246.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $246.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $242.2 million
* LHC Group Inc - raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion
* LHC Group Inc - total comparable-quarter organic growth in hospice admissions for Q1 was 6.2%
* Net service revenue increased 10.8% to $246.6 million for Q1 of 2017 compared with $222.6 million for Q1 of 2016
* LHC Group Inc - total comparable-quarter organic growth in home health admissions for Q1 was 11.7%
* LHC Group Inc says fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $2.23 to $2.33 in FY
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results