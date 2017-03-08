March 9 Lhc Group Inc

* LHC Group reports fourth-quarter 2016 eps of $0.55 and adjusted eps of $0.58 on revenue of $235.4 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $235.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.9 million

* LHC Group inc - total comparable-quarter growth in admissions for all service lines for q4 was 13.2%

* LHC Group inc - total comparable-quarter organic growth in home health admissions for q4 was 10.8%

* Says fiscal year 2017 net service revenue is expected to be in range of $1 billion to $1.03 billion

* LHC Group inc - sees fy fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $2.07 to $2.23

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $986.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S