Feb 28 Lhv Group AS:

* FY 2016 net income at 50.5 million euros ($53.48 million) versus 38.3 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 net profit at 19.9 million euros versus 14.8 million euros year ago

* Announces dividend of 0.15 euros per share from its profit

* Says 0.9 million euros of its profit will be transferred to statutory reserve capital

* Says 12 million euros of the reporting period profit attributable to shareholders of the parent would be retained

Source text: bit.ly/2ltENOp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)