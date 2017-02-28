BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Lhv Group AS:
* FY 2016 net income at 50.5 million euros ($53.48 million) versus 38.3 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 19.9 million euros versus 14.8 million euros year ago
* Announces dividend of 0.15 euros per share from its profit
* Says 0.9 million euros of its profit will be transferred to statutory reserve capital
* Says 12 million euros of the reporting period profit attributable to shareholders of the parent would be retained
Source text: bit.ly/2ltENOp
($1 = 0.9442 euros)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )