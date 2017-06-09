BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 9 LHV GROUP AS:
* MONTHLY NET PROFIT ROSE TO EUR 2.3 MILLION IN MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (GHIH) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned an expected 'A+(EXP)' rating to GHIH's proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes, to be issued by its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Hengjian International Investment Limited. GHIH will provide