BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Li Ning Co Ltd
* For quarter, in respect of Li-Ning point-of-sales same-store-sales growth for overall platform maintained almost flat on y-o-y basis
* Orders from latest trade fair, which are for Q4 of 2017, held in April this year registered mid-single-digit growth on a year-on-year basis Source text: (bit.ly/2qdSTWV) Further company coverage:
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives