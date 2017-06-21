Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 LianChuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it and a smart tech firm plan to set up a Ningbo-based electronic JV with total investment of 200 million yuan
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 30 million yuan and will be engaged in construction of intelligent wearable and intelligent terminal industrial project
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.