June 21 LianChuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it and a smart tech firm plan to set up a Ningbo-based electronic JV with total investment of 200 million yuan

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 30 million yuan and will be engaged in construction of intelligent wearable and intelligent terminal industrial project

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qkUahY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)