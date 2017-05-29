May 29 Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption
of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017
* Was informed on 26 May Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce entered
into share transfer agreement with Alibaba (China) Technology
Co
* shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co agreed to transfer 201.5
million domestic shares of co to Alibaba (China) Technology Co
* Informed that on 26 may 2017, shanghai yiguo e-commerce
co., ltd entered into share transfer agreement with Bailian
Group Co., Ltd
* shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co agreed to transfer 22.4
million domestic shares of co to Bailian Group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: