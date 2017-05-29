May 29 Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017

* Was informed on 26 May Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce entered into share transfer agreement with Alibaba (China) Technology Co​

* ‍shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co agreed to transfer 201.5 million domestic shares of co to Alibaba (China) Technology Co​

* Informed that on 26 may 2017, shanghai yiguo e-commerce co., ltd entered into share transfer agreement with Bailian Group Co., Ltd

* ‍shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co agreed to transfer 22.4 million domestic shares of co to Bailian Group​