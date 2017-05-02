BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd :
* Lianhua Huashang entered into acquisition agreement with Bailian Group
* Deal for a cash consideration of rmb970.8 million
* Lianhua Huashang agreed to purchase 100% equity interest in Yiwu City Life
* Company entered into disposal agreement with Bailian Group for a cash consideration of rmb378.6 million
* Bailian agreed to purchase, and company conditionally agreed to sell, 100% equity interest in Lianhua Live and Fresh Source text: [bit.ly/2pE6f0Q] Further company coverage:
