BRIEF-Dairy Farm Int'l says Ian Mcleod to become CEO
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
June 9 Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's registered capital by 418 million yuan ($61.48 million), equivalent to the unit's debts
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rGULdM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components