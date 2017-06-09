BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia announces that Brian Green has resigned as a company secretary
* Announces that Brian Green has resigned as a company secretary
June 9Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received subsidy of 39 million yuan from government
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4