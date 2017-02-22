BRIEF-Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery to buy 25.3 pct stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 mln yuan
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
Feb 22 Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell its Dalian-based auto unit for 1.18 billion yuan ($171.57 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m72sIx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement