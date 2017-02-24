Feb 24 Liberbank SA:

* FY net interest income 454 million euros versus 494 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 129 million euros versus 129 million euros year ago

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.1 percent at end of Dec. versus 13.7 percent at end of Dec. 2015

* Bad loan ratio 13.9 percent at end of Dec. 2016 versus 16.2 percent at end of Sept. 2016

