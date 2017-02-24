BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 24 Liberbank SA:
* FY net interest income 454 million euros versus 494 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 129 million euros versus 129 million euros year ago
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.1 percent at end of Dec. versus 13.7 percent at end of Dec. 2015
* Bad loan ratio 13.9 percent at end of Dec. 2016 versus 16.2 percent at end of Sept. 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qr0fKF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)