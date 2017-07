BRIEF-Liberbank H1 net profit down 7.8 pct YoY

July 27 (Reuters) - LIBERBANK SA:

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 202 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 228 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 67 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 73 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 12.4 PERCENT AT END-JUNE VERSUS 13.6 PERCENT AT END-JUNE 2016

* SAYS REVIEWS DOWN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND EXPECT NPL RATIO TO STAND AT < 9.0% BY YEAR END, C.5% IN 2018 AND 3.5% IN 2019

* SAYS REITERATES ITS NET INTEREST INCOME GUIDANCE (-10 PERCENT YOY)

* BAD LOAN RATIO 11.3 PERCENT AT END-JUNE VERSUS 17.1 PERCENT AT END-JUNE 2016 Source text for Eikon:

