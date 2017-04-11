BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Libertas 7 SA:
To propose net extraordinary dividend charged to voluntary reserves of 0.0081 euros ($0.0086) per share to be paid on 25 may
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.