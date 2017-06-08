BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc-
* Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc prices private offering of $350 million of 1.0% exchangeable senior debentures due 2047
* Liberty Expedia Holdings - granted to initial purchasers an option to purchase additional debentures in an aggregate principal amount of up to $50 million.
* Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc - redemption and purchase price will generally equal 100% of adjusted principal amount of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.