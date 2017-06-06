BRIEF-iKang's Q4 revenue rose 13.9 percent
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
June 6 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc:
* Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc- intends to issue senior debentures exchangeable for Expedia, Inc. common stock in a private offering
* Liberty Rxpedia-expects to use proceeds of offering to repay up to $350 million outstanding under its margin loan facility entered by special purpose unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA approves first companion diagnostic test to simultaneously screen for multiple non-small cell lung cancer therapies