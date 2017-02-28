REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Liberty Global Plc
* Liberty Global CEO Fries says 2020 is a "too aggressive" target for the deployment of 5G wireless technology
* Liberty Global CEO Fries says there is "still room for the deployment of 4G" wireless technology Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations