June 2 Liberty Global Plc:

* Liberty Global Plc - on May 23, Sable International Finance And Coral-US Co-Borrower Llc entered into the financing arrangements‍​ ‍​

* Liberty Global-Sable International & Coral-US Co-Borrower Llc & Bank Of Nova Scotia as administrative agent entered into $1,125 million additional facility joinder agreement‍​

* Liberty Global-final maturity date for additional term B-3 facility is Jan 31, 2025; additional term bears interest at a rate of libor plus 3.50pct/annum

* Liberty Global Plc - Sable International & Coral-US Co-Borrower & Bank Of Nova Scotia entered into a $625 million refinancing amendment agreement ‍​

* Liberty Global Plc - final maturity date for class B revolving credit commitments is June 30, 2023‍​

* Liberty Global Plc - each of the initial borrowers is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary cable and wireless communications, a subsidiary of company