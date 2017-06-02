June 2 Liberty Global Plc:
* Liberty Global Plc - on May 23, Sable International
Finance And Coral-US Co-Borrower Llc entered into the financing
arrangements
* Liberty Global-Sable International & Coral-US Co-Borrower
Llc & Bank Of Nova Scotia as administrative agent entered into
$1,125 million additional facility joinder agreement
* Liberty Global-final maturity date for additional term B-3
facility is Jan 31, 2025; additional term bears interest at a
rate of libor plus 3.50pct/annum
* Liberty Global Plc - Sable International & Coral-US
Co-Borrower & Bank Of Nova Scotia entered into a $625 million
refinancing amendment agreement
* Liberty Global Plc - final maturity date for class B
revolving credit commitments is June 30, 2023
* Liberty Global Plc - each of the initial borrowers is a
wholly-owned indirect subsidiary cable and wireless
communications, a subsidiary of company
Source text: (bit.ly/2qL40dQ)
Further company coverage: