Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Liberty Global Plc
* Liberty Global - on june 21, its unit facility aq borrower entered into an additional facility accession agreement
* Liberty Global - under terms of aq accession agreement, certain lenders have agreed to provide a eur 600 million term loan facility to facility aq borrower
* Says final maturity date for facility aq will be june 15, 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.