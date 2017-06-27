June 27 Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty Global - on june 21, its unit facility aq borrower entered into an additional facility accession agreement

* Liberty Global - under terms of aq accession agreement, certain lenders have agreed to provide a eur 600 million term loan facility to facility aq borrower

* Says final maturity date for facility aq will be june 15, 2029