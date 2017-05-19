May 19 Liberty Global Plc
* Liberty Global - Telenet Financing USD entered into
financing by way of additional facility drawn under credit
agreement originally dated August 1, 2007
* Liberty Global - Facility AI2 borrower, among others, Bank
of Nova Scotia as facility agent entered into $500.0 million
additional facility accession agreement
* Liberty Global - Under terms of AI2 accession agreement,
certain lenders agreed to provide a $500.0 million term loan
facility to facility AI2 borrower
* Liberty Global Plc - Final maturity date for facility AI2
will be June 30, 2025
Source text: [bit.ly/2pUz7U9]
