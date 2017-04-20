BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources files for potential mixed shelf
* Pioneer natural resources co files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qn9B5T) Further company coverage:
* Liberty Interactive Corp - CEO Gregory B. Maffei's 2016 total compensation $13.3 million versus $14.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2o6OGHm) Further company coverage:
* Air Canada - renewal will follow on conclusion of air Canada's current normal course issuer bid expiring May 29, 2017