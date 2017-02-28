REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Liberty Interactive Corp
* Liberty Interactive Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
* Liberty Interactive Corp - for quarter, QVC Group's revenue decreased 3 percent to $3.1 billion
* Liberty Interactive Corp - QVC's consolidated revenue decreased 5 percent in Q4 to $2.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations