April 4 General Communication Inc
* Liberty Interactive enters into agreement to acquire
general communication, inc., combine with liberty ventures group
and split-off combined company from liberty interactive
* General Communication Inc - shareholders of GCI will
receive total consideration of $32.50 per share
* General Communication Inc - transaction represents an
undiluted enterprise value for GCI of $2.68 billion and
undiluted equity value of $1.12 billion
* General Communication -Liberty Interactive will effect a
tax-free separation of its controlling interest in combined co,
to be named GCI Liberty Inc
* General Communication Inc - GCI Liberty will remain an
alaska corporation as of deal closing
* General Communication-deal value of $32.50/share comprised
of $27.50/share in GCI Liberty class a common stock, $5.00 in
newly issued series a preferred shares
* General Communication Inc - sees approximately $130
million annual free cash flow from tax savings related to
exchangeable bonds from deal
* General Communication -prior to split-off of gci liberty,
gci liberty to execute, draw down in full on $500 million margin
loan against 42.7 million series c shares of liberty broadband
* General Communication Inc - split-off of liberty
interactive's interest in GCI Liberty is expected to be
completed by q1 of 2018
* General Communication-upon completion of deal, former gci
shareholders to own 23% of undiluted equity and 16% of undiluted
voting power of GCI Liberty
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: