BRIEF-Liberty Media announces expiration of investment opportunity for Formula 1 teams

July 24 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* Liberty Media Corporation announces expiration of investment opportunity for Formula 1 teams; shares retired to treasury

* Liberty Media Corp - ‍as of May 31, 2017, there are approximately 230.6 million shares of Liberty Formula One common stock outstanding​

* Liberty Media - ‍investment opportunity offered to Formula 1 teams to purchase up to about 19 million shares of series C formula one stock has expired​