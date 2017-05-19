BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Liberty Media Corp
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 40 mln shares of series C liberty formula one common stock, par value $0.001 a share
* Pricing of offering of 40 million shares shares of liberty's series C liberty formula one common stock at price of $31/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
