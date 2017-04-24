BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing
April 24 (Reuters) -
* Liberty oilfield services inc sees offering of 22.9 million shares of class A common stock in initial public offering - sec filing
* Liberty oilfield services inc says anticipate that initial public offering price will be between $16.00 and $19.00 per share
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing