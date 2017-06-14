BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 14 Liberty Tax Inc:
* Liberty Tax Service announces fiscal year 2017 results
* Reported FY total revenue of $174.0 million
* FY GAAP earnings per share of $0.94
* FY non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.15
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million